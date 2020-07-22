The Killeen area has a moderate chance of rain and thunderstorms in today's weather forecast, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. There is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., dropping to a 20% chance before 10 p.m. tonight.
The skies are expected to be sunny and hot on Thursday, while rain chances return to the forecast multiple times during the weekend, according to the NWS.
Today the high temperature could rise to 93 degrees while the low temperature could hit 76 degrees. Heat index values are expected to reach a high of 100 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., dropping to a 20% chance before 10 p.m. tonight.
The high temperature will reach 97 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 77 degrees. Heat index values today are expected to be as high as 102 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 96 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 75 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 74 degrees. There is a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day Saturday, dropping to 40% overnight.
The high temperature on Sunday is expected to reach 89 degrees while the overnight low is expected to drop to 75 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day Saturday, dropping to 30% overnight.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees. The low temperature is expected to hit 75 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day on Monday.
With temperatures frequently in the high-90s degrees there are several safety tips to keep in mind.
Seek out air conditioning. Just a few hours in the chilly air will help your body manage heat better.
Eat light. The best foods for hot days are cool, light and easy on the stomach. A hot, heavy meal will make you feel warmer. Chilled fruit and crisp salads are good options.
Sip plenty of water. Your body loses a lot of fluid when you sweat, so it’s easy to become dehydrated in hot temperatures. Be sure to drink enough water and avoid sugary beverages, which can make your body lose fluid.
Dress for the heat. Wear loose, breathable, light-colored clothing. When you go outside, don a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face from the sun.
For other extreme heat related safety tips, go to www.weather.gov/safety/heat or www.redcross.org/news/article/Heat-Safety-Red-Cross-Offers-Safety-Steps-When-Temperatures-Soar.
