The Killeen City Council earlier this week discussed the possibility of changing the name of Fort Hood Street to coincide with a congressional mandate to change the name of all Army posts that are named after Confederate generals.
The mandate is limited to federal military bases, meaning the Killeen government doesn’t have to change the name of its city street, but Mayor Debbie Nash-King raised the issue Tuesday as an option.
With Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson having left the meeting early and with Councilman Ramon Alvarez not in attendance, the other council members agreed 3-1 in a motion of direction to delay the discussion about renaming Fort Hood Street until the full council is available. Councilman Jose Segarra voted against the motion; Councilwoman Nina Cobb abstained.
Fort Hood is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Confederate general from Texas. Fort Hood will change its name to Fort Cavazos by 2024.
But questions still remain on what will happen with the name of Fort Hood Street, a major Killeen street that is home to hundreds of businesses.
In speaking to a few business owners with establishments on Fort Hood Street, there were mixed reactions and some high emotions about the news of the renaming.
“I don’t feel it’s a big hurdle from a business perspective. If the military base is changing its name, it just makes sense to change the street name. It’s in the hands of the forces beyond our control; people will get used to it if it’s changed,” said Cullen Mills, owner of Modern Appliance on Fort Hood Street.
“Our name is well known, not just locally, but to those outside of the Killeen area,” said Rebecca Yu, general manager of O-Mart, a Korean grocery store on Fort Hood Street. “Our store is very familiar to people because we’ve been here for 17 years. I think customers will be confused, and it’s a hard name to pronounce, too. I don’t know how people are going to react. We just want to keep the name of the street the same.”
Clyde Miller said he is against the change.
He said the name should be kept the same. Other residents, like himself, are against the renaming of the street, he said.
“It’s going to affect a lot of businesses on the street including the O-Mart here where I work, because they are going to have to put a lot of money into changing everything,” Miller said.
If the name is changed, it could be changed to Fort Cavazos Street, to match the new name of Fort Hood.
Gen. Richard E. Cavazos was the first Hispanic four-star general to serve in the United States Army, and was a former Fort Hood commander.
(3) comments
This is nothing less than history revision, a practice done by communist China and other communist countries. Rather that emulating totalitarian regimes our idiot council should stick to the business of Killeen. This will be a voting issue for me.
There was a poll just a couple of weeks put out to give our opinion about this woke agenda. The majority went in the No change. Why is the city council making it hard to vote? I agree with Hacksaw, too many leaders in positions that can't make a decision due to backlash or cowardness. He is also right about Fort Hood, this post made Killeen. And if it wasn't for Fort Hood, i wouldnt have made my livelyhood here, and so did many businesses. I will keep calling this post Fort Hood, even if visitors ask for directions to get here. It will always remain Fort Hood, for me no matter what changes come about.
I've never seen so many cowardly members of government as plagues our nation right now. You need to stop and think about the fact; if it wasn't for FORT HOOD the town of Killeen would have dried up and blown away by now. You only exist because of clinging to the coat tails of Fort Hood and the money brought into the local economy. Now you can't even bring yourselves to memorialize the name of the installation that saved your very existence!
