The Killeen City Council earlier this week discussed the possibility of changing the name of Fort Hood Street to coincide with a congressional mandate to change the name of all Army posts that are named after Confederate generals.

The mandate is limited to federal military bases, meaning the Killeen government doesn’t have to change the name of its city street, but Mayor Debbie Nash-King raised the issue Tuesday as an option.

rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Locations

(3) comments

don76550

This is nothing less than history revision, a practice done by communist China and other communist countries. Rather that emulating totalitarian regimes our idiot council should stick to the business of Killeen. This will be a voting issue for me.

Report Add Reply
Noe Rodriguez

There was a poll just a couple of weeks put out to give our opinion about this woke agenda. The majority went in the No change. Why is the city council making it hard to vote? I agree with Hacksaw, too many leaders in positions that can't make a decision due to backlash or cowardness. He is also right about Fort Hood, this post made Killeen. And if it wasn't for Fort Hood, i wouldnt have made my livelyhood here, and so did many businesses. I will keep calling this post Fort Hood, even if visitors ask for directions to get here. It will always remain Fort Hood, for me no matter what changes come about.

Report Add Reply
Hacksaw

I've never seen so many cowardly members of government as plagues our nation right now. You need to stop and think about the fact; if it wasn't for FORT HOOD the town of Killeen would have dried up and blown away by now. You only exist because of clinging to the coat tails of Fort Hood and the money brought into the local economy. Now you can't even bring yourselves to memorialize the name of the installation that saved your very existence!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.