There is a slight chance of showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
This is following a light rain storm on Sunday evening.
There’s a 20% chance of showers to occur after 1 p.m., said the forecast. Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 95 with heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind around 5 mph. There is also a chance for showers tonight at 20% with mostly cloudy skies with a low around 76.
On Tuesday, the shower chances continue at 20% with partly cloudy skies with a high near 94 and a low around 76.
The forecast for the rest is the week:
Wednesday: High 96, Low 77
Thursday: High 99, Low 76
Friday: High 99, Low 76
Saturday: High 101
