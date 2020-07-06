Weather

There is a slight chance of showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

This is following a light rain storm on Sunday evening.

There’s a 20% chance of showers to occur after 1 p.m., said the forecast. Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 95 with heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind around 5 mph. There is also a chance for showers tonight at 20% with mostly cloudy skies with a low around 76.

On Tuesday, the shower chances continue at 20% with partly cloudy skies with a high near 94 and a low around 76.

The forecast for the rest is the week:

Wednesday: High 96, Low 77

Thursday: High 99, Low 76

Friday: High 99, Low 76

Saturday: High 101

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Tags

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.