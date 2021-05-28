A possible wreck was backing up traffic along Interstate 14 in Nolanville around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
Vehicles were seen in a traffic jam in the eastbound lanes near the city limits between Nolanville and Harker Heights. A Google traffic map indicated there was a crash in that area and traffic was moving slow or not all.
Calls to Nolanville and Heights police were not immediately returned.
