A vote by the Killeen City Council to annex five acres for two new businesses in southwest Killeen now falls in the lap of the applicant to agree to its terms.
The council’s consensus vote of 4-3 would allow the businesses to be built and the city would be responsible for acreage where the development will be located.
The small portion of land off Bunny Trail is part of a 216-acre tract owned by Joyce Reavis, who has been under a development agreement with the city since 2008.
The signed arrangement said that any parts of the property that would require a permit “constitutes a petition for voluntary annexation” of the entire acreage. It was adjusted in 2014 for the construction of the cell tower “while maintaining the property’s extraterritorial status,” meaning the council did not enforce any annexation.
According to city documents, Reavis originally wanted to build a commercial feed store and mini-storage facility without being annexed, under the same terms as the cell tower.
Last Tuesday’s vote shot down Reavis’ request and now her family will have to make a decision about whether to agree with council’s motion. As of Monday, no decision has been made.
Reavis’ son Brad Reavis told the Herald they plan to talk with the Planning Director Tony McIlwain sometime this week before making a decision.
The remaining land not being used for the businesses still falls under the development agreement, which still requires a vote by council should Reavis plan for other development that requires a city permit.
