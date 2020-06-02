Rain and thunderstorms are expected today in the Killeen area, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. This is followed by low rain chances on Monday.
Today the high temperature is expected to reach 84 degrees. During the evening, the temperature will drop to 69 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain throughout the day today.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 90 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 71 degrees.
The high temperature may reach 93 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop to around 72 degrees.
The forecast calls for a high temperature of 94 degrees Friday. The low temperatures are only expected to reach 72 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 95 degrees while the low temperature is expected to reach 73 degrees.
The warm temperatures will continue this week with sunny skies and high temps at 95 with overnight lows at 73 degrees.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 90.
