While there is a cold front moving in at 11 p.m. Sunday night, Central Texans don’t have to worry much since it will stay above freezing, with the high only expected to reach a temperature in the mid-50s, while the low is expected to hit around 37 degrees. But later this week, things will begin to warm up to the low-70s.
“We’re in the ebb and flow of warming and cooling,” said meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
There will be rain chances late tonight with possible additional showers Monday morning but these are expected to decrease as the day continues.
“We’re not seeing any significant storms for the Killeen area, just rain showers,” Hernandez said.
Central Texas will also be moving into a dry season but according to Hernandez most of the drought in Bell County is mostly affecting the western portion.
According to a report from Temple Daily Telegram, Bell County has issued a temporary burn ban due conditions beginning to dry.
Also according to the report, Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued the burn ban Thursday, which prohibits outdoor burning in all unincorporated areas of the county. The ban went into effect Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.
“With the rain chances this week, it should bring the drought level down,” Hernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.