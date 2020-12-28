Possible rain/snow mix for year’s end

The rainy system forecast for midweek in the Killeen area now includes the possibility of wintry weather.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers said on Monday that multiple weather systems are expected to move through Texas, including a cold front that might bring a rain/snow mix to the Killeen area beginning late Wednesday night into Thursday, ending by Thursday night.
Sellers advised drivers to be extra cautious on the road, especially leading into New Years Eve.
“Driving could be a bit slippery, because it is cold and wet,” Sellers said.
Sellers encourages area residents to follow NWS weather reports and information online at weather.gov. Search by your local zip code to look up weather for your specific area.
Today will see a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m., cloudy conditions, with a high near 68. Winds will be south-southeast at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tuesday night will see a chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight, with cloudy conditions remaining and a low around 58. South-southeast winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation will be 60%.
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm will move in Wednesday, with temperatures rising to near 62 by 10 a.m., then falling into the upper 40s during the remainder of the day. South winds will be 10 to 15 mph becoming northerly at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph, with a chance of precipitation is 90%.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 40, low around 28.
Friday: High near 49, low around 29.
Friday: High near 50, low around 33.
