National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin said late Saturday afternoon that he is confident the Killeen area “at least tied” a record high temperature set on Christmas Day in 2016.
That day, Skylark Field in Killeen recorded a temperature of 80 degrees.
Though he was waiting on official data from the airport Saturday, Godwin said that looking at readings from every five minutes, he saw a lot of 81s. If the official high temperature for Saturday was indeed 81, it would be the highest temperature recorded at Skylark Field on Christmas Day.
Looking ahead, the Killeen area should continue to stay well above normal temperatures, although Godwin said a “weak cold front” may knock high temperatures down into the mid-70s and lows into the mid-50s.
“In fact, those low temperatures for the end of the week, in the low to mid-50s, that’s actually close to where our high temperatures should be this time of the year,” Godwin said.
With the elevated temperatures, there could be breezy days as well. Combined with dry conditions, Godwin said caution should be warranted as far as being sure to prevent wildfires.
In Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, drought conditions are beginning to show up on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. According to the most recent data from Dec. 23, all counties were either entirely abnormally dry or had some portions of moderate drought conditions.
Godwin said, however, that the wildfire threat is not likely to be high due to higher humidity throughout the week that could remain around 50-60%.
“The humidity should prevent fires from being a real big concern,” he said.
