Chilly temperatures Wednesday morning may have broken a record in the Killeen area.
The previous record minimum temperature for April 21 was in 2013 when the temperature was 47, according to the National Weather Service.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service said that Wednesday’s data from both Killeen airports was missing. Meteorologist Allison Prater said the NWS has not received data from either airport in a week.
The minimum temperature in Temple, however, was recorded as 35 degrees Wednesday, Prater said.
Weather Underground’s almanac for Killeen on Wednesday had a minimum temperature of 36 degrees.
Weather Underground compiles data from over 250,000 members sending real-time data from personal weather stations, the website says. In Killeen Thursday, there were nine such members reporting data to the website.
Looking ahead, area residents can expect to see potentially severe storms Friday.
Storms could begin in the morning and continue through most of the afternoon before dwindling after midnight Friday, Prater said.
Friday’s storms could bring the threat of large hail and damaging winds.
The Killeen area is projected to receive around three-quarters of an inch of rain, with heavier rain and flooding chances being more favorable east of Bell County, Prater said.
After the storms Friday, sunny skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing toward the mid-80s.
Another round of rain could reach the area Tuesday, the NWS forecast shows.
