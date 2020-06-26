There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 88. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Rain chances continue overnight with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 72.
The weekend will have mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday; both days are expected with a high of 91 and a low around 73.
Monday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 92 and a low around 74.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 92 and a low around 73.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93.
