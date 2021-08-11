Bell County water officials said Wednesday water services for some Nolanville residents could be interrupted due to construction.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 said Wednesday in a news release, crews will be connecting the new phase of the Wildwood Subdivision to the existing water infrastructure Thursday at 10 a.m. During this time, crews may need to shut off water to some areas, according to the release.
The areas that could be affected are Slippery Elm and Button Bush. However, officials said there is a chance residents in the Wildwood Subdivision may experience water interruption as well.
The release said Wednesday if service are interrupted, a 24-hour boil-water notice will also go into affect.
Those with questions can contact the Bell County WCID No. 3 at 254-698-6885.
