Much-needed rain is in the Thanksgiving holiday week forecast for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
The best chances for precipitation will be on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Much-needed rain is in the Thanksgiving holiday week forecast for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
The best chances for precipitation will be on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“We’ll have a cold front arriving by Friday but the main thing that’ll do is bring us a decent chance of rain,” NWS meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said by phone Monday afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, rising to the low to mid-60s on Thursday.
According to the NWS forecast, as of Monday evening, the weather service is predicting a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday evening and a 30% chance on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.
By Friday, Huckaby said residents should expect to see a break from the multi-day rain event.
The Weather Channel’s forecast, as of Monday evening, shows rain chances of up to 80% on Thanksgiving Day and 60% on Friday.
On Monday, the area recorded a total of 0.15 inches of rain as light showers fell most of the day.
A total of 1.56 inches of rain fell during the month of November — about a half inch less than average.
The Killeen-Fort Hood area remains far behind its average rainfall total for the year.
A mere 13.78 inches of rain has fallen so far in 2022.
“Through the end of November, we should normally see 28.80 (inches of rain) so we are well below 15 inches down,” Huckaby said. “Every little bit helps, but we need a lot more.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
Metro Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.