A Killeen artist made his mark at the public graffiti wall at Conder Park’s skate park this week.
Hayden Carley — who also goes by Dark Morbid Art on social media — added his spray-painted art piece to the wall depicting a possum holding a knife and the words: “Live fast Eat Trash.”
Carley is a tattoo artist and muralist who has been creating art for around nine years. He said he started making art professionally around six years ago.
In a phone interview, Carley said he started making murals on the wall around a month ago when he discovered it.
“I found out about it, and I’ve been going ever since. There is not a whole lot of places where you can just paint like that,” he said.
Carley said he goes back to the park around once every two weeks to paint new artwork on the wall.
“This one was more on a whim. I just get inspired by random things and I thought it would be a fun idea,” Carley said about his newest design. “It was just a funny possum design.”
Carley incorporates recycled house paint from the Killeen recycling center into his artwork. He would often recycle spray can paints when he first got started making murals at the HOPE outdoor gallery in Austin, which closed in 2019.
“In general, I want to inspire other people to do art. Especially around here I know that there aren’t a lot of mural artists,” Carley said. “I hope that some kids at the park will see it and maybe give it a try.”
The public graffiti wall opened earlier this year after city officials renovated the skate park. Anyone is allowed to paint on it.
“The Recreation Services team recognizes that street art, independent art, punk rock, and skateboarding cultures overlap, so the wallride feature of the new park is an area where artistic expression is permitted as an outlet for local artists and others, so long as it is not offensive or vulgar,” city officials said in March, when the wall opened for use.
Conder Park is at 810 Conder St., in north Killeen.
Carley sells prints, shirts, wood paintings and more on his website, which also doubles as a portfolio for his tattoos designs. Learn more about Carley’s work at darkmorbidart.com or follow him on social media at @DarkMorbidArt.
