Potential flooding, risk to livestock at heart of Killeen rezoning issue

A zoning issue in south Killeen, set to be addressed by the Killeen City Council at it’s Tuesday meeting, has local residents speaking out.
At it’s Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council hosted a public hearing on a proposed ordinance, done at the request of Garrett Nordyke on behalf of Bernard Klimaszewski, to amend the city’s comprehensive plan’s future land use map from an “estate” designation to one of “general resdiential.” This would apply to three lots located at 5011 Cunnigham Road.
“Staff finds that this amendment request would affect approximately 22.50 acres and is considered a small-scale amendment,” a city staff report said. “The property, located at 5011 Cunningham Road, is currently undeveloped. The surrounding adjoining properties are predominantly estate style lots with agricultural use, vacant undeveloped lots, and single-family residential lots.
The council is expected to vote on the proposed change at its Tuesday meeting.
Heather McNeely, a resident of this area, spoke at the workshop.
“You guys are not following the comprehensive plan, which assures farmland within city limits,” McNeely said, adding that new homes in that area, she believes, will be disruptive to area farms.
McNeely’s husband, Timothy, added later that although the lots in question are not in a flood plain, his farm is, and his animals would be at risk if major rains were to come.
City Planning Director Tony McIlwain expressed the city’s support of the change, which he said is of about 22.5 acres of property not located inside a FEMA flood zone. He added that the change would allow for townhomes, duplexes and other types of residential construction in on those lots.
“Essentially you would have general residential development in this area,” McIlwain said.
McNeely also spoke at a City of Killeen Planning and Zoning commission meeting on Dec. 21, expressing her opposition to the proposed change.
“One thing that was brought to light during that meeting is that the rezoned a PO roof the land of the Gilbert Estates,” McNeely said by email on Friday “The city doesn’t need to notify residents of meeting to change future land use map. They changed the FLUM of a portion of that land of the Gilbert Estates, I believe they did it so they wouldn’t get push back when they changed the rest of that land from the residents. They only need to notify 200 feet so that means they notified them selves and few neighbors.”
McNeely believes the city is trying to do the same thing in the area near her property.
“We understand that 22 acres of farm land in the city not being used and the owners wanted to sell or developed the land,” she said. “We are not expecting them to keep it vacant or not to develop it. That’s why we were requesting it to put in as SR-2 this would give a better progression into the surrounding area and will have less affects on the farms near by. With SR-2 you can have up to 3 homes per acre. That would put it at about 50 homes vs the 160 that the city has stated can go there.”
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
