New central district administration offices, a new board room, an employee daycare, and an employee health clinic are all on the drawing board as a way to utilize three former Killeen Independent School District buildings, but each proposal comes with a multimillion-dollar price tag.
Tuesday the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees will discuss 12 proposals — including daycare, health clinic, and board room options — for the following three decommissioned buildings:
Former Clifton Park Elementary School – 2200 Trimmier Road, Killeen
Former Bellaire Elementary School – 108 W. Jasper Drive, Killeen
Former Nolan Middle School – 505 E. Jasper Drive, Killeen.
The former Clifton Park Elementary School, according to the district’s proposal, would require demolition of the existing structure and a completely new build totaling between $41.5 million and $75.6 million.
At the former Nolan Middle School, the district could renovate the building to fit a new 12,000-square-foot board room for $5.35 million, or renovate 98,100 square feet to include administrative offices, a board room, a health clinic, and police headquarters for an estimated cost of $44.5 million.
The district projects the former Bellaire Elementary School could be well-suited as a $23.87 million daycare, with or without a clinic, or a professional learning center with a project cost of $21.3 million.
“The total project costs include all architectural and engineering fees, furniture and equipment costs, construction costs, permitting fees and project contingencies,” the district’s agenda states. “All options include cost escalation factors that assume the projects would begin design in early 2022.”
To view the district’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/3tf7PqT.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
