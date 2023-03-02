Severe Weather

A storm system on the leading edge of a cold front, currently in the western part of the state is approaching Central Texas and could cut through most of the Killeen-Fort Hood area in the early evening, bringing with it strong winds and possibly hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Steve Fano said around 12:45 p.m. Thursday that the system could approach the Killeen area from the west around 6 p.m., with the best window of time being from 6 to 9 p.m.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

