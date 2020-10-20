These potholes, located on the private access road leading to the parking lot of Walgreens at 1000 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, have recently been filled. A number of accidents directly related to these potholes have taken place at that location in recent months.
Pothole nuisance near Killeen Walgreens fixed
- Staff report
