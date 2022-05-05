The City of Killeen will officially release the “Killeen Connect” app Friday and it will be available for free download on both the Apple Store and Google play.
Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford described the app “as a one-stop shop for residents to ask questions, give suggestions, provide complaints or compliments about their city government.”
With the smartphone app, residents can post a photo of an non-emergency issues such as potholes or graffiti. They can then follow up and keep track of progress on the issues in the city.
“Think of the app as a Citizens Support Center,” Ford said in an email to the Herald. “With this app, residents will literally have power in their hands and at their fingertips to make a change in their community. Help your city become a better home with the click of a button.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King also added her thoughts about the app and why the city wanted to create it.
“The City of Killeen wants to make sure citizens feel connected and empowered to help clean up their community, so that’s the reason behind this app,” Nash-King said in a statement. “We also see it as a great tool to gather ideas, recommendations and suggestions that community members have for their city.”
