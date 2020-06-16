Killeen Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin returned to his old office on Tuesday with a mission.
“The main thing is getting back into the job itself and start working on the backlog,” Potvin said Tuesday. “We’re already setting up cases and everything to try to ease up the big volume we had waiting.”
Justices of the peace in Bell County are elected officials who preside over minor misdemeanor offenses and some civil matters. They handle a variety of civil processes, as well as arrest and search warrants, set bond amounts, and can also conduct marriage ceremonies.
Potvin, 70, said he was also getting accustomed Tuesday to any new changes in state forms or laws since the last time he was the justice of the peace for Bell County Precinct 4, Place 1 — one of two justice of the peace positions that serves the Killeen-Harker Heights area.
“The Legislature has not really passed any big enactments in the past two or three years, so most of it has stayed the same,” he said.
Potvin said his main focus will be dealing with the cases, “and make my decision based on the evidence” within the rules of the court and law.
He also has a familiar staff he is working with: Four out five employees in the office are the same staff he worked with prior to leaving the office in 2016.
Potvin, a Killeen Republican who lost his re-election bid in 2016, was appointed to the position on Monday after a 4-1 vote from the Bell County Commissioners Court.
It’s a temporary position — replacing former Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters, who resigned from the post May 22 citing health reasons — until after an election can take place later this year.
Peters was appointed in 2019 to replace ousted Killeen Democrat Claudia Brown, who a jury decided to remove from the elected position after determining she was incompetent. Peters ran for election in this year’s March Democratic Party primary, losing to Gregory Johnson, a Killeen city councilman.
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols said last week there was an incident involving Peters at the Killeen City Jail shortly before he resigned.
“It is an active investigation,” Nichols said, adding Peters is taking steps to resolve the case.
KPD did an investigation “regarding kind of a misdemeanor theft. There was a video with that investigation. My office screened the case,” Nichols said in a phone call with the Herald on Thursday. “I personally looked through all the facts of the case. I told Killeen that we would proceed with the case. At that point, there were some negotiations with JP Peters as far as he was willing to resign in hopes of taking care of all this. There were some other — I don’t want to say conditions — I guess a little bit of a condition about what else he would need to do as far as perhaps taking a class and not getting in any other trouble. In other words, I was treating it like a normal shoplifting case once he had decided to resign. So, technically, it’s still open until he finishes up with some of the other things.”
Nichols said Peters is required to take a “theft intervention.”
When asked specifically what Peters is accused of, Nichols answered: “I really don’t want to get into all the specific facts of the situation, but it was a minor theft at the jail that took place that we were willing to file a case on. ... I don’t want to comment any further.”
Nichols said Peters’ resignation was not a requirement for not filing charges in the case.
Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble said Tuesday he could not comment on the case because it is still active. Peters could not be reached for comment, and the Herald could not find a phone number or personal email listed for him.
Potvin will serve in the role for about 6½ months. The election for the JP seat — between Democrat Johnson and Republican Michael Keefe — will take place Nov. 3, and the winner will be sworn in on Jan. 1.
Potvin, who has more than two decades of experience as a JP, will serve until Dec. 31. He was sworn in following the Commissioners Court meeting on Monday.
Monday’s vote fell along party lines. John Driver, the sole Democrat on the Commissioners Court, voted against Potvin’s appointment while the four other members, all Republicans, voted in favor.
“After a long weekend of thinking and praying and considering the ramifications of this appointment, I cannot totally support it,” Driver, the commissioner of Precinct 4, said Monday. “I strongly feel that by favoring this appointment that we would be turning our backs against the voters and telling them what they did in 2016 does not matter.”
Voters elected Brown in 2016. She won 52.2 percent of the vote to Potvin’s 47.8 percent. After Brown was ousted in 2019, the commissioners later appointed Peters, a Killeen Democrat, to finish out the remainder of Brown’s term.
Other commissioners said they had to act to take care of the backlog of cases.
“We are backlogged in cases because of COVID. We are going to have an increase in cases — we don’t even know how much yet — come Sept. 1 because of the civil suits (justices of the peace see) increasing from $10,000 to $20,000. That’s just going to be another hiccup that we’re going to have to try to get through,” said Commissioner Bobby Whitson.
Potvin’s appointment initially drew fire from the Killeen NAACP. TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the Killeen NAACP president, characterized the appointment as not being transparent and unfair to voters.
“Our goal is to continue to ensure all elected officials of Bell County are being transparent, just and fair,” Driver-Moultrie said Monday. “We’re not surprised by the decision and stand by our first statement. Our focus now is on the primary runoff elections, the November elections and beyond.”
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.