Copperas Cove High School closed early Wednesday due to a temporary loss of electrical power, school officials said.
Maintenance crews from Copperas Cove ISD were on site at the school, working to restore the power but were not able to do so without specific parts for the equipment. School Principal Jimmy Shuck released a letter to parents which cited a “lack of availability of parts” as the reason for closing the campus. Students were released around 9:55 a.m. and were informed that, “all the activities planned for today will be moved to Thursday.”
High school staff were not able to receive or make phone calls or receive or respond to emails due to the power outage.
“We will advise parents once the power has been restored,” said Shuck.
Staff Report
