Thousands of Killeen-Fort Hood area residents and businesses may be able to return to normal water usage Tuesday afternoon after spending much of Mother’s Day and all day Monday under boil-water notices.
Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights, and Nolanville issued boil-water notices Sunday after the Belton Lake water plant lost power for more than three hours. Under these boil-water notices, residents are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil before consumption.
Per Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines, a water supplier must issue a boil-water notice after experiencing a major loss in water pressure as there was Sunday, due to the power outage.
According to a news release from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which runs the Belton Water Treatment Plant, the plant experienced a power outage from 1:10 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday disrupting the plant’s ability to deliver potable water to its customers.
“At this time WCID-1 is asking all customers to conserve as much water as possible for at least the next 24 hours,” according to a WCID-1 news release Monday morning.
Power outage
When asked what caused the power loss, how was it fixed, and why did it take more than three hours to restore power, WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett pointed to Oncor, the electricity provider for the area.
“The top 3 questions should be directed to Oncor. I understand ‘something’ shorted on their end and about 350 customers were without service, with the Water Plant being one of the 350. I too am curious as to exactly what happened,” Garrett told the Herald in an email Monday.
Oncor area manager Jose Guzman confirmed Monday a power outage occurred Sunday affecting 393 Belton residents, including the water plant.
Guzman clarified Sunday’s outage, which he said lasted from 12:38 to 3:48 p.m., was not weather-related but rather a “connection failure on a piece of equipment.”
The mechanical failure included a blown out fuse, Guzman confirmed.
In a news conference Monday afternoon, Garrett said the water plant depleted about 90% of its stored water because of the outage, adding that residents’ water conservation efforts are helping.
“Without the customers’ support in reduction, we would’ve lost the storage much quicker,” Garrett said. “The more reduction we see on behalf of the users the quicker our system will be at a healthy level where we can ease restrictions. Right now, a lot of the water, rather than going into storage or refilling storage, it’s being used about as fast as we put it in storage.”
Typical usage for mid-May is about 35 million gallons per day, he said.
Sunday’s outage, he said, was the first time the entire water treatment plant lost all power.
Saturday’s leak
The power outage and subsequent boil-water notices took place Sunday, less than 24 hours after a break in a WCID-1 main water line on Fort Hood property Saturday.
When asked about Sunday’s water issues in relation to the water line break Saturday, Garrett said the boil-water notices had nothing to do with Saturday’s main break, other than the plant was in “recovery mode” following the incident.
“Because it was such a large line and out of service, the treatment plant was in recovery mode, we were not up to full capacity and it takes several hours to fill a line that size and get the other storages in good shape,” he said, adding that the water plant was close to recovering when the power outage occurred Sunday.
In the future, he said WCID-1 hopes to secure a backup power system to ensure freak outages, like the one on Sunday, do not affect the water plant’s ability to distribute water.
“Standby generation is the biggest thing that we could have here to help this,” he said.
When asked how the current water dilemma compares to the events that led to October’s historic, 10-day-long boil-water notice in Killeen, the general manager explained the two are completely different.
“This had everything to do with a lack of supply, the issue from October had to do with the nitrification, which had to do with the quality side of it,” he said.
Boil-water precautions will continue to affect local businesses and schools in the area as they try to meet the challenge of working without readily available potable water.
The Killeen Independent School District issued a statement Sunday encouraging all students to bring bottled water to school in order to minimize the effects of the temporary water shortage.
Required water quality samples were sent for testing midday Monday, Garrett said.
The water sample results, he said, typically take 24 hours to be processed and returned in order to lift WCID-1’s boil-water notice.
Each entity — including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Fort Hood — are required to have their own water quality tested before they can release their individual boil-water orders.
Restrictions
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said Monday morning the city plans to take samples from 19 different locations and that those will be delivered to the laboratory in West, Texas. According to Harker Heights Public Works Director Mark Hyde, the lab is busy and it will take at least 24 hours to report the results.
Harker Heights, and other area cities, began water conservation restrictions Saturday after the large water pipe on Fort Hood sprung a leak.
“We closed car washes and laundromats on Sunday,” Bark said. “But those businesses are back open (Monday) due to rising water levels in our storage tanks.”
Some water use restrictions are still required, a Harker Heights news release said Monday.
“The citizens and businesses of Harker Heights conservation efforts have greatly helped us to preserve the essential services,” Bark said. “The Arrowhead and Cedar Oaks storage tanks are nearly full. The City has coordinated with large water users to reduce consumption levels.”
In Harker Heights, the following uses and activities are prohibited, as of Monday:
- Irrigation of landscaped areas
- Washing down sidewalks, walkways, driveways, or other hard surfaces.
- Flushing gutters, or filling swimming pools or jacuzzi type pools.
- No charity car washes.
Copperas Cove issued a similar release on Monday, limiting lawn irrigation, car washing and other activities to certain days and times.
“All citizens are encouraged to review and be familiar with the Stage 3 restrictions,” according to the Cove news release, which added the following in all caps: “PLEASE NOTE, THE BOIL WATER NOTICE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OUR ENTIRE COPPERAS COVE COMMUNITY UNTIL OTHERWISE STATED.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.