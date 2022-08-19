Rain

Rainfall caused flash flooding on streets in the Killeen area Friday.

About 4,600 households and businesses in the Killeen-Harker Heights area were without power Friday as thunderstorms moved through the area.

The power outages were in southeast and southwest Killeen, bordering Harker Heights city limits, according to the online Oncor power outage map.

