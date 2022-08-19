About 4,600 households and businesses in the Killeen-Harker Heights area were without power Friday as thunderstorms moved through the area.
The power outages were in southeast and southwest Killeen, bordering Harker Heights city limits, according to the online Oncor power outage map.
The website for Oncor, the area's electricity provider, said power was expected to be restored about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
High water was also reported Friday afternoon on area roads, including Interstate 14 in Nolanville.
On Facebook, a resident said the Walmart at Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail was also without power. Another resident commented that the surrounding neighborhood was experiencing outages as well.
