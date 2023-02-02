More than 3,000 households and businesses are without power in southeast Killeen and south Harker Heights Thursday morning, according to electricity provider Oncor.
The Belton-Temple area had close to 10,000 customers without power early Thursday, according to Oncor's power outage map at stormcenter.oncor.com.
It's unknown when power will be restored, according to the webstie.
Texas is experiencing widespread power outages due to the winter storm this week.
In Temple Thursday morning, fallen limbs and branches were seen throughout the city. Large limbs, laden with ice, crashed to the ground during the overnight hours, causing roads to close and power lines to also fall.
