Power out

More than 3,000 households and businesses are without power in southeast Killeen and south Harker Heights Thursday morning, according to electricity provider Oncor.

The Belton-Temple area had close to 10,000 customers without power early Thursday, according to Oncor's power outage map at stormcenter.oncor.com.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

