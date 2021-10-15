Power has been restored to the Killeen Animal Services after the facility lost power early Thursday after a heavy rain storm on Wednesday evening.
Heather Buller, Killeen’s Assistant Director of Recreation Services, said power at the city building had been restored as of 11 a.m. Friday. However, Buller said the facility will remain closed Friday.
“We will remain closed today (Friday) to allow staff to set up operations, and will reopen tomorrow/Saturday,” Buller said.
The city said in a Facebook Post Wednesday that the facility had lost power and crews were working to restore it. Until then, adoption and intake services were halted.
Buller said the city does not know what caused the outage, but that it didn’t cause any major issues. She did say it caused issues with the computers and phone lines, which prevented staff from processing intakes and adoptions.
Only 20 other outages were reported in Killeen Thursday, according to Oncor, Killeen’s electricity provider.
While the shelter is closed, Buller said Animal Services will still be taking emergency calls.
For emergencies related to Animal Services, residents may contact the Killeen Police Department’s non-emergency number at 254-501-8830.
Animal Services will be open Saturday and operate under normal business hours, the city said in a Facebook post Friday.
