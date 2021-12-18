Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas recently received a generous donation of toys and clothes to help students served by the program to have a little brighter holiday season.
The nonprofit organization People Offering Wisdom Empowerment and Resources, or P.O.W.E.R., has donated more than $12,000 of goods that will benefit nearly 60 families using CIS services within the Killeen Independent School District.
This is the seventh consecutive year P.O.W.E.R. has assisted CIS students during the holidays. With contributions from local and statewide businesses, friends and sponsors, P.O.W.E.R. was able to donate the second largest amount of goods since starting in 2014. This year in addition to toys, P.O.W.E.R. donations also included food.
“We are very fortunate to be able to donate boxes of food to five families in need as well as contribute $200 to the CIS Angel Fund used for other basic needs,” said Joshua Sharon, founder of P.O.W.E.R. “Each child will also receive a toiletry pack with a variety of personal hygiene items.”
Sharon, a Killeen native, started P.O.W.E.R. with two friends as a way to help unite the community.
“Our mission is simply to bring the community together and make it aware of its collective power through active participation,” Sharon said. “We can truly benefit those in need if the community pulls together for a common cause.”
P.O.W.E.R. chose to help CIS because of its similar objectives.
“CIS provides resources to help young people stay in school and succeed academically,” Sharon said. “And much like P.O.W.E.R., CIS also provides emergency assistance and basic human services to those students and their families, which, in the long run, may uplift a child’s sense of self-worth and self-esteem so they won’t feel alienated or any different than their peers at school.”
Michael Dewees, executive director of the local CIS said, “Our students do not have the traditional Christmas or receive gifts as many other students. Coupled with our annual shoe drive, P.O.W.E.R.’s donation helps bring a little happiness to our students who otherwise would do without a simple toy or article of clothing for Christmas.”
P.O.W.E.R.’s donors currently come from friends, families, businesses in the community and their extended networks.
“Our donations for CIS are from caring people in the community,” Sharon said. “We use social media, word-of-mouth, friends in the community, phone calls and other networking outlets to raise awareness of our goals to assist families in need. The community has been more than generous with its response.”
Some of P.O.W.E.R.’s community partners included area high school graduates giving back to the community.
Eggleston Law Firm (Janice Eggleston — a 2003 graduate of Harker Heights High School) sponsored 25 children this year and has sponsored 15 or more each year.
Tiffany Franks, a teacher with the Killeen Independent School District and 2002 Harker Heights High School graduate, coordinated a network of teachers to sponsor 10 or more children each of the past six years.
Media 2 Social in Belton, whose co-owner is an Ellison High School graduate, sponsored three children this year. And the Bank Info, First National Bank Texas corporate office, sponsored seven children.
“These and all of our donors recognize the importance of CIS and always answer the call for our holiday drive.” Sharon said. “They are a true shining example of a community working together for a greater good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.