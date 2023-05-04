Pray1.JPG

About 30 people gathered in council chambers at City Hall for the National Day of Prayer Thursday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

A group of enthusiastic people filled the seats at Killeen City Hall about noon Thursday to pray for the country on the National Day of Prayer.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King welcomed the group of about 30 to the City Council chambers and read a proclamation declaring May 4, 2023, as a citywide day of prayer for the community.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.