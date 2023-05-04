A group of enthusiastic people filled the seats at Killeen City Hall about noon Thursday to pray for the country on the National Day of Prayer.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King welcomed the group of about 30 to the City Council chambers and read a proclamation declaring May 4, 2023, as a citywide day of prayer for the community.
Nash-King introduced Dan Galanffy, pastor of Praise Fellowship and the local National Day of Prayer coordinator.
Karen Wistrand, director of Hope Pregnancy Centers, prayed for families.
“Family is the foundation of our culture,” Wistrand said.
She was followed by Angenet Wilkerson, director of Killeen ISD Community Relations, who asked for blessings and strength for the students, teachers, parents, administrators and support staff who are tasked with teaching today’s youth.
Pastor Charles Reid of Kingdom Life Church asked the group to shout the Lord’s name as he prayed.
“Let the church rise,” he said.
Then, Ken Sorenson, the general manager at Killeen Christian Broadcasting took the mic and asked the crowd to pray for the media.
“Pray for those in the media to speak truth and life,” Sorenson said.
Business owner Ann Nguyen prayed for support for business and the American economy.
“Pray for the small business owner,” Nguyen said. “For the giants in business to bring integrity and honor to their work.”
Maj. Luke Basler, a chaplain on Fort Hood, led the group in prayers for the military and first responders.
“Father, protect our country, its soldiers and veterans who have given much to protect our liberties,” Basler said.
Galanffy concluded the prayer event with a petition for the leaders in government to make decisions that were pleasing to God.
A three-piece ensemble played several selections between speakers. On guitar was co-host of the event, Pat Galanffy, Donna Adams and Leslie Randall on keyboard. The trio led the audience in a medley of patriotic music as the program concluded.
