There are plenty things coming up in the next week for people of all ages to enjoy. Community-centered events like the Killeen Night of Fun, Copperas Cove Cone with a Cop or the Belton Downton Street Party are family-friendly ways to connect with fellow neighbors. Or catch the rodeo coming to town during the week, some live music, or one of the local library summer program events.
Local Events
The Killeen Night of Fun will be June 25 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The night will begin with a concurrent Pop-Up Farmers Market and the Killeen Parks Master Plan discussion from 6 to 9 p.m., and end with the Movies in Your Park event at 7:30 p.m. featuring “The War with Grandpa.” Guests are invited to bring their own concessions, chairs, and blankets to this free event.
Fort Hood MWR is hosting the Summer Day Date Trail Run at 7 a.m. June 26 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. Participants can choose to walk or run either a 4.5-mile trail or a 1-mile trail. Onsite registration is $25 for DoD individuals and $30 for non-DoD at the BLORA Mountain Bike Trails. Participants are welcome to bring their own picnic supplies to enjoy in the area after the event. Call 254-285-5459 for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting the Single Soldier’s Skip Day and Overnight Trip at Six Flags June 25-26. Registration is $85 cash per person and covers transportation, lodging, and admission. Attendees will meet at 7 a.m. June 25 at BOSS Headquarters, Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Pre-registration is required. Call 254-287-6116 for more information.
The Belton Downtown Street Party will be at 5 p.m. June 26 at the Bell County Courthouse Square, 101 E. Central Ave. There will be live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band, the Leon River Band, and Grupo Pression. Family fun, food trucks, games, drinks and more will also be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Z-Ro at 9 p.m. June 26. Tickets are $30 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King will be hosting a community informational forum at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 2497 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. City staff will be discussing roadway infrastructure and the city’s budget process.
The Fort Hood Memorial Remembrance Boot Display will be available for observance from sunrise to sunset July 1-6 at Sadowski Parade Field, Support Avenue, Fort Hood. This display is free and open to all.
The PRCA Rodeo will be at 7 p.m. July 1-3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets range from $14 to $20 and can be purchased in advance at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Killen Mobile Recreation Series will be bringing ultimate frisbee to kids between 6 and 16 years of age from 10 a.m. to noon June 26 at Conder Park, 810 Conder St., Killeen. This free event will allow kids to learn the basics and play a real game. No registration is required.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is hosting Cone with a Cop from noon to 3 p.m. June 26 at Waffle Cone, 508 Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Suite E, Copperas Cove. This event will allow children to meet and interact with police officers. There will be free ice cream for kids 12 and under.
The Fort Hood Girl Scouts are hosting a Red, White, and Blue Informational and Recruitment Carnival from 3 to 5 p.m. June 26 at 2909 Lake Road, Killeen. This event is free and open to families wanting to learn more about Girl Scouts and how to join.
The Robinson Family Farm is hosting its Summer Sunflower Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday now through June 27. There will be flower picking, live music, games, entertainment, attractions, photo opportunities, and more available. Tickets are $10.95 in advance and $14.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/sunflowers for more information and to purchase tickets.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting The Summer Reading Club happening from now through Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club for all ages. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3ci75YC for adults, https://bit.ly/2S6NGmK for kids, and https://bit.ly/3wS5lgG for teens. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from June 25- 30, will be “Spirit” at 8:45 p.m. and “Fast and Furious 9” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by the Jason Custer Band from 9 p.m. to midnight June 26. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Last Call from 8 p.m. to midnight June 25. Cover: $10. Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 26. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Nate Guthrie from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 and Ryan Paul Davisfrom 6 to 9 p.m. June 26.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting free live music by the Mama Tried Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 25.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by Wes Perryman at 8 p.m. June 25, Denny Cullinan at 8 p.m. June 26, and Earle Nelson at 4 p.m. June 27. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to. The Summer Lecture Series also continues with guest Lori Beth at 2 p.m. June 27.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by The Damn Moore Boys and Co. from 9 p.m. to midnight June 25. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3gYQBX7.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, is hosting live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. June 26.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase. This week, the market is hosting a Dog Days event and invites visitors to bring their pets to check out the vendors, visit the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center booth, and bring pet supplies to donate to the center.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is presenting a special exhibition, “One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women,” through Aug. 18 which features a history of women’s suffrage, fight for equality, and profiles of significant women. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting former Temple College coach Fran Garmon from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25 for its Summer Lecture Series. There will also be a free sports-themed event for children of all ages from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26. The museumis open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
