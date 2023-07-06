For those looking for an upscale apartment in north Killeen, Station 42 is accepting pre-leases on units with a move-in date sometime in September, officials said Thursday.

The modern, clean lines of the complex, located at the corner of South W.S. Young Drive and Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard are strikingly different than most of the area’s aging residential properties available. There are several businesses nearby and the property sits diagonally across from the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center and park — just one of the neighborhood amenities listed on Station 42’s website. station42killeen.com.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.