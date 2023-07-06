For those looking for an upscale apartment in north Killeen, Station 42 is accepting pre-leases on units with a move-in date sometime in September, officials said Thursday.
The modern, clean lines of the complex, located at the corner of South W.S. Young Drive and Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard are strikingly different than most of the area’s aging residential properties available. There are several businesses nearby and the property sits diagonally across from the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center and park — just one of the neighborhood amenities listed on Station 42’s website. station42killeen.com.
Also appearing on the website is a headline which reads, “Apply by 7/31, receive one month free” with vivid images of amenities like a club room, fitness center, pool, sundeck, a grilling area and fire pit lounge.
The project includes 368 apartment units and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. According to the website, the complex offers a “new standard of living.”
One-bedroom apartments started at about $1,000 per month, according to the website.
The NRP Group, the company who built the complex, ran into trouble early last year when it announced the name for the complex would be Robinson42.
They felt it paid homage to baseball player Jackie Robinson, whose number was 42, and who was also stationed at Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos, prior to his Major League Baseball career. It also refers to the year Fort Hood was established, and the year Robinson was drafted, 1942.
NRP spokesman Park White explained the name change in a Killeen Public Facility Corporation meeting last year.
In order to use Jackie Robinson’s name or likeness, NRP would need to pay a royalty to the Jackie Robinson Foundation. According to White, the price listed was “too high” for the NRP Group to accept.
The Killeen PFC, is an incorporated business comprised of the members of the Killeen City Council as well as City Manager Kent Cagle. Other stakeholders in the “Station42” apartment complex include J.P. Morgan and Texas Capital Bank.
