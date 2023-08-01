LOCAL GOVERNMENT

HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights City Council members received the preliminary city budget for Fiscal Year 2024 during a workshop meeting Tuesday — and most of what it contained was good news.

The preliminary document called for $71,401,300 in expenditures and $65,212,600 in revenues.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

Scot

An 18.6% property tax revenue increase. Fourfold more tax revenue than the year before. At least last year, one third of the increase was from new growth. This increase has nearly 9 of every ten new tax dollars coming from existing property owners. At least from those who pay...nearly $4M in exempted property tax revenue leads to this proposed rate being literally the very highest it can be under the law without calling for a voter ratification election. This is a whopper of a tax increase for the city.

