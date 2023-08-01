HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights City Council members received the preliminary city budget for Fiscal Year 2024 during a workshop meeting Tuesday — and most of what it contained was good news.
The preliminary document called for $71,401,300 in expenditures and $65,212,600 in revenues.
The budget is balanced, with the difference being bond proceeds received previously, but whose capital project expenditures are budgeted in the current fiscal year; capital project expenditures carried forward from prior years; and the use of the fund balance to offset operating expenditures.
The preliminary budget also calls for a lower property tax rate than in the current budget — 51.40 cents per $100 valuation, down by 6.6 cents from the current 58-cent rate.
The No New Revenue rate — the rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as in the current budget — was listed at 44.31 cents.
The preliminary tax rate is projected to produce $11.462 million in revenue for the general fund, $2.02 million more than the No New Revenue rate.
The budget also projected sales tax revenue of more than $11.5 million for the upcoming fiscal year. The projections for the current year are $551,000 more than originally budgeted.
However, the preliminary budget report also called attention to four unfunded mandates that will cost the city millions of dollars moving forward.
The first comes from Senate Bill 3, requiring all affected utilities to implement an Emergency Preparedness Plan to deal with extended power outages. The city is obligated to pay $4.043 million over the next three years to help fund emergency generators at the Belton Lake plant’s water pump stations.
The city also is paying $4.45 million over four years to comply with state rule revisions regarding lead and copper in service lines.
Finally, the city is projected to lose about $3.574 million next year in property tax revenue because of a lack of reimbursement for the 100% disabled veterans tax exemption. In 2011, the first year the exemption was in effect, the city lost $262,189.
The city is also paying $15 million to Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 over a five-year period to purchase 2 million gallons per day of existing wastewater treatment capacity.
City Manager David Mitchell told council members that several capital projects were not in the preliminary budget because there was no money for them.
“We have a lot of spending obligations, but you have some hard choices to make on where to put the money,” he told council members.
Mayor Michael Blomquist noted that the city has healthy financial reserves, but they will be stretched thin as the city continues to pay on its multiyear obligations.
“Our residents have a right to expect a certain quality of life, and we are obligated to provide that to them,” Blomquist said.
Council members will discuss the budget in depth during a daylong retreat, starting at 10 a.m. Friday at City Hall.
An 18.6% property tax revenue increase. Fourfold more tax revenue than the year before. At least last year, one third of the increase was from new growth. This increase has nearly 9 of every ten new tax dollars coming from existing property owners. At least from those who pay...nearly $4M in exempted property tax revenue leads to this proposed rate being literally the very highest it can be under the law without calling for a voter ratification election. This is a whopper of a tax increase for the city.
