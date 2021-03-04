Prescribed burns at Fort Hood are scheduled this weekend on multiple training areas.
Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, is planning to conduct prescribed burns this weekend in training areas 66, 74 and 75, and next week in training area 112 and “FH37” contingent upon weather conditions, officials said in a news release.“Training area 66 is located on the northern end of Fort Hood between Old Georgetown Road and Bald Knob Road. Areas 74 and 75 are on West Fort Hood off Maxdale Road. Area 112 is off East Range Road and “FH37” is between North Nolan Road and the West Cliff Road subdivision of Killeen, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.