City closings and trash pickup for Presidents Day:
Killeen
All city offices are closed today. There is no school for Killeen ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Copperas Cove
All city offices are closed today. There is no school for Copperas Cove ISD schools. Trash will not be collected today. The collection schedules is: Areas 1 and 2 on Tuesday, Areas 3 and 4 on Wednesday, Areas 5 and 6 on Thursday and Areas 7 and 8 on Friday. Recycling will be picked up for Area 1 on Tuesday, Area 3 on Wednesday, Area 6 on Thursday and Area 8 on Friday.
Harker Heights
All city offices are closed today. The closures include City Hall, the recreation center, the library, the activities center, the Pet Adoption Center, the recycling drop center and the administration and records division of the police and fire departments. KISD offices are closed, and there is no school. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Nolanville
All city offices are closed today. KISD offices are closed, and there is no school. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Lampasas
All city offices are closed today. There is no school for Lampasas ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Gatesville
All city offices are closed today. There is no school today or Tuesday for Gatesville ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Florence
All city offices are closed today. There is no school for Florence ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Belton
All city offices are closed today. There is no school for Belton ISD schools. There will be no impact on trash pickup.
Salado
All village offices are closed today. There is no school for Salado ISD schools. Residents should contact their trash provider to check if there will be any effect on trash collection.
AREA COLLEGES
The Killeen, Fort Hood and service area campuses of Central Texas College will be closed today.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be open.
