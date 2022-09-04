Segarrasvision2.jpg

The First National Bank of Texas was located on North Gray Street in downtown Killeen.

Demolition of the old First National Bank Texas building on North Gray Street and the asbestos removal that preceeds it is scheduled to begin in weeks as Bell County officials prepare to build an annex on the north Killeen property.

“The acceptance of the donation of the property from the former First National Bank Texas is conditional upon the city’s acceptance of a bid to demolish the entire building complex, removal of the asbestos-containing material and the entire building complex,” according to city documents. “First National Bank Texas plans to donate its former bank property and parking lots to the city of Killeen to be demolished (and) removed, and to make way for a new Bell County building complex ... to bring new life into the downtown Killeen area.”

