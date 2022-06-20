KEMPNER — Hundreds of members of the Central Texas gay community gathered last weekend at Wild Meadows Arts Collective in Kempner for The Greatest Little Pride in Texas celebration.
Event organizer Stephan Gaeth, a Copperas Cove High School graduate, said as the event that included a cabaret show, drag performers, a parade, poets, singers, belly dancers, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and as many as 400 guests got underway that he was thrilled with the turnout.
“It’s amazing,” said Gaeth, a 31-year-old personal trainer, dance teacher, and yoga instructor who also works as a choreographer and director at Central Texas Theater in Killeen.
“To have the community support and people coming out here like this is beautiful.”
Pride Month is recognized each year as a nationwide tribute to those who were involved in the Stonewall Riots in New York City on June 28, 1969. Members of the gay community rioted after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village turned violent. The riots are considered a crossroads event that transformed the gay liberation movement and the fight for gay rights.
Last year, Gaeth decided to host a small party to celebrate Pride Month and as word spread, it grew from 18 people to 200 before it was all over. This year, the celebration filled his family’s property along FM 2313, and plans are already underway for a bigger and better eventnext year.
One of those braving the 98-degree temperatures Saturday was Jim Johnsen, a gay dragperformer from Copperas Cove who goes by the stage name, Divine Intervention, and serves as a board member for the Central Texas Pride Community Center.
Johnsen said he was excited to see the crowds showing up for this year’s event.
“I think it’s turned out amazing,” he said. “We’re hoping this is a great place for people to come out and have a safe space to be themselves.
“So many people have to hide who they are because of being ridiculed or things like that, so this is important because everyone can come out and be themselves. It doesn’t matter if you’re gay, straight, binary, non-gender conforming …. it doesn’t matter what label you want to wear. Everyone is welcome here. I enjoy seeing everyone being themselves and being happy.”
