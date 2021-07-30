COPPERAS COVE — With the start of the 2021-2022 school year nearing in Copperas Cove, campus principals and Fort Hood unit representatives signed partnership agreements for the Adopt-A-School program Friday morning.
Copperas Cove Independent School District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the partnerships between the schools and the Fort Hood units are vital.
During Friday’s “meet and greet,” principals and units swapped calendars of events coming up that each would like support for.
Fort Hood soldiers can volunteer to help at school functions and visit their partner campuses, while school students can take field trips to Fort Hood and help at unit functions.
“We are definitely a school district that is affected by the military — and certainly deployments,” Sledd said Friday. “So we definitely want an opportunity to support those units and those soldiers and airmen when they are deployed. And they love coming to our schools. They tell us that they would do this every day if they could.”
Units at Fort Hood partner with school campuses from the following school districts: Killeen, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Gatesville, Florence, Jarrell, Salado, Belton and Temple.
