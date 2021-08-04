It isn’t often that the public hears Killeen City Council members describe a program as appearing to be demonizing, but that’s exactly how the proposed Multifamily Rental Inspection Unit was described Tuesday.
“It’s possible that some might feel that we’re demonizing people,” Killeen’s Development Services Director Tony McIlwain said Tuesday as the council workshop approached its seventh hour late Tuesday night.
“That’s exactly what I’m worried about,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said.
The proposal in question is a new inspection unit, which would seek to improve the quality of life for residents in and around apartment complexes and quad-plexes by requiring landlords to register for inspections with the city, according to McIlwain. .
The program would consist of two police inspectors, two fire inspectors and two building inspectors. It is itemized in the city’s proposed 2022 fiscal year budget as having a startup cost of $323,964 and a recurring annual cost of $460,996.
According to McIlwain, the program has been tested in several Texas cities such as Odessa and Sugar Land, no statistics were offered to supplement this point.
The hope is that by requiring landlords to register 25% of its rooms for an annual inspection, complexes with numerous safety and health code violations would be strong-armed into compliance with the city. McIlwain described the program as a “proactive solution to tackle crime.”
The council didn’t disagree with the program’s sentiments, but made it clear that there were glaring flaws in the program’s design, which made members such as Councilman Michael Boyd less than supportive.
“In terms of comfort level with the program, I feel very uncomfortable,” Boyd said. “I understand the intent of the program and appreciate the proactive approach by staff; however, the program creates legitimate concerns, many of which have yet to be discussed”
Boyd took issue with the program’s lax stance on privacy.
“I want to be sure we’re meeting the overwhelming needs within the community without potential government overreach,” Boyd said.
Additionally, Boyd said, the program could “put out a lot of local home inspectors,” and concluded his thoughts by challenging the cost of the program.
“What kind of vehicles and equipment for a six man team will absorb $400,000 in startup costs?” Boyd said.
McIlwain did not directly answer the question, but he did respond to the additional roughly $400,000 in recurring fees, which he justified by stating that they paid for the two dedicated police and firemen. Councilman Rick Williams, however, was not convinced.
“I think that your goals are very noteworthy,” Williams said. “However, if we’re going to hire police, I want them out on patrol. If we’re going to hire firemen, I want them ready for action. Why not use compliance officers, and call into the police or fire department?”
City Manager Kent Cagle responded by saying that if the program were to be put into action, it would require a police presence.
“I’ll be very honest with you,” McIlwain said. “Some of these places do have an undercurrent of crime, and we want to make sure that we can respond adequately.”
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown had another concern, however. For Brown, the threat of retaliation is too great a factor.
“Realistically, we do have slumlords in Killeen. We need to ensure that everyone has a safe place to live,” Brown said.
Brown was concerned that residents may be targeted by landlords if their apartments fail inspections, regardless of whether the issue was caused by the resident or lack of care by the landlord.
“We have no magic bullet that the (city) staff can provide to prevent retaliation,” Cagle said. “Retaliation happens now.”
Wilkerson, whose concern largely stemmed from the optics of the program and a potential lack of willingness for landlords to cooperate with law and code enforcement, found himself unable to sign off on the program.
“We have R-1 houses that carry the exact same issues as some of these apartments,” Wilkerson said. “I live in a nice neighborhood, but there are a few houses on my street that have the same problems. People in apartment complexes look at those houses and say ‘why aren’t you going after them?’”
The council members offered several solutions to increase their comfortability with the program, such as hiring building inspectors instead of dedicated firemen, requiring a 24-hour inspection notice to residents from their landlords, and detailing inspection regulations so individuals wouldn’t feel targeted. In the end, however, the council moved to table the discussion for Tuesday, where it will be reintroduced as an agenda item.
