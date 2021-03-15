A procession will begin around 12:30 p.m. today to honor a former Killeen fire rescue officer.
Patrick Bergman served with the Killeen Fire Department from 2005 to 2020, when a medical condition, which he battled for many years, caused him to leave the fire service. Bergman, 37, died recently from cancer.
The procession through the city will begin on Fort Hood Street and travel along, Elms, Twin Creek Drive, Rancier Avenue and W.S. Young Drive before ending at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, where Bergman’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today.
