Volunteers came in groups, families and individually to help with cleaning and clearing the park to ready it for construction crews to rebuild much needed facilities for the neighborhood green space.
“It is awesome how many people came out today,” said Joe Brown, executive director of the city’s Recreation Services department. Over 100 registered to help clean up and move debris.
Volunteers from Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Clubs, H-E-B, Team Red, White and Blue Fort Hood and the city’s Youth Advisory Committee donned gloves and safety goggles, manned shovels and buckets and went to work.
“The kids wanted to help clean up their park,” volllunteer Olivia Lawrie said. She and her daughter Sophia worked on picking up debris near the duck pond.
“It’s good for them to see how their efforts will help,” Mistie Priddy said. She and her son Brantley startled the ducks who had come up to investigate. Sophia and Brantley are Cub Scouts in Pack No. 210 in Killeen.
Volunteers teamed up to collect trash, pile up rock and branches and clear off walkways and picnic areas. Dumpsters, brush piles, buckets and trash cans were everywhere.
“This is a good way for everyone to pitch in and make a difference,” Brown said.
Local landscape construction company JDog brought equipment, tools, trucks and manpower to assist in the effort.
“This company has volunteered their time and resources to help us clean up our park,” Brown said.
Other companies that sponsored this event with donations included Lowe’s, Target, Ace Hardware, Right Side Sandwiches, Subway and Jason’s Deli.
Following their successful work day, volunteers listened to a wrap-up dialog and Q&A from Killeen Recreation Services as they ate lunch donated by local restaurants.
“Your efforts are what will make this project a success,” Brown said.
