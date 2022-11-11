A new car may have turned the life of a Killeen soldier around.
Spc. Neosha Dyson, who serves in the Army Reserves, was given the keys to a 2020 Volkswagon Jetta on Thursday through Progressive’s Keys to Progress program.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
“I got in a really bad accident in August,” she said. “My car was totalled. I lost my job because I couldn’t go to work.”
After reaching out to a military resources hotline, Dyson entered into the Keys to Progress program. In September, she got the call.
“I was actually at the food pantry when I got a call from Courtney,” Dyson said. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m with Progressive’ and I didn’t even let her finish.”
Dyson said the entire day was “a dream.”
“People enter into drawings, but you never expect that you’re going to win,” she said. “Since then, everything has been going uphill.”
Dyson, who works as a quartermaster Reserves, said she enlisted “right out of high school” in 2019. She hasn’t been on any deployments, but is required to drill monthly outside of Houston, she said.
On Thursday in Austin, Dyson joined 100 veterans and their families across the country to receive a vehicle from Progressive and Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 10th year of the program which a news release said has provided more than 900 cars to veterans.
Dyson is currently studying to become a physician’s assistant.
