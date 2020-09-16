A group that supports police and other first responders will be stopping outside police stations in the Killeen area Saturday in a show of support for local cops.
“It is time for the silent majority to speak FOR our police forces!” according to a flyer for the event, organized by a group known as Project Overwatch. “We shall stay silent no more! Join us to let your community Police Department Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies know they are NOT alone. They are appreciated and loved.”
Members of the group will depart from the Q-Mart in Jarrel, 11710 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and then make several stops at area police stations. The public is welcome to join them at any point in the journey. Attendees are encouraged to bring flags or signs of support and use their own vehicles, which can be cars, trucks or motorcycles.
“Project Overwatch is a veteran-based organization that supports first responders,” said Haley Brown, marketing manager for the organization. “We support firefighters and police officers, and we want them to know that they are not alone and there are people that are here for them.”
Brown said the event’s first stop is the J.W. Sims Community Center in Nolanville, 408 10th St., at 10 a.m., followed by stops at the Harker Heights Police Department, 402 Indian Trail (10:45 a.m.); Killeen Police Department, 3304 Commnity Blvd. (11:30 a.m.); Copperas Cove Police Department, 303 E. Ave. E (12:30 p.m.); and WM Brook Park, 310 U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas (1:30 p.m.).
The event is part of Project Overwatch’s Silent No More Rally, which has already been held in several Central Texas areas including Austin, Libety Hill and Temple.
“We will basically have riders from Wind Therapy Freedom Riders, trucks, Jeeps line up with flags on them,” Brown said. “We will start in Nolanville, then go to Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove and end in Lampasas. What we are going to do there is stay there at each stop for 30 minutes shake the hands of the first responders, let them know that we are here for them and shed a positive light on them.”
Brown said anyone can become involved in Saturday’s rally.
“We want the community to be 100% involved,” she said. “Anyone is invited and the more people the better.”
For more information contact Brown at hbrown@project-overwatch.org, visit project-overwatch.org or their Facebook page Project Overwatch.
