Seniors at all of the Killeen Independent School District high schools and Copperas Cove High School are being invited to an alternate prom event after missing their actual proms because of the coronavirus pandemic.
K-254 Radio will be hosting two separate parking lot proms, both from 7 to 10 p.m. on June 19 and June 20 in the parking lot of the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The first prom on June 19 will include students from Shoemaker, Killeen and Ellison high schools. The prom on June 20 will include students from Early College High School, Harker Heights High School and Copperas Cove High School.
Tickets for the proms will be $20 per couple and $10 per individual.
Sponsors, vendors and food trucks are needed.
For more information, call 254-415-8800.
