Marijuana forum

Panelists at the Marijuana Forum in Green Avenue Park Sunday are, from left, Leo Gukeisen, Bobby Whitson, David Bass, Melissa Brown and Chris Bray.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Sunday’s forum at Green Avenue Park was set up to discuss Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen. Panel members Leo Gukeisen, David Bass, former city council woman Mellisa Brown and Commissioner’s Court, Pct. 2 candidate Chris Bray, offered their views on what this ballot measure could mean to citizens and law enforcement.

Gukeisen defined the forum as a bi-partisan group brought together to discuss the merits and deficiencies of the proposition as it was written. If passed, Proposition A would decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses.

(1) comment

Methane Creator

If it's illegal, then it should be an enforceable offense. If you pay the fine for drunk driving, you can keep your license and still party on. Drug abusers will always try to pay the fine and move on.

