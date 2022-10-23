Sunday’s forum at Green Avenue Park was set up to discuss Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen. Panel members Leo Gukeisen, David Bass, former city council woman Mellisa Brown and Commissioner’s Court, Pct. 2 candidate Chris Bray, offered their views on what this ballot measure could mean to citizens and law enforcement.
Gukeisen defined the forum as a bi-partisan group brought together to discuss the merits and deficiencies of the proposition as it was written. If passed, Proposition A would decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses.
The proposition includes a clause that removes the ability of Killeen Police Department officers to prosecute or investigate marijuana-related possession below four ounces.
At issue is the legality of the proposition itself. There are several in this debate who question whether or not it conflicts with state or federal law.
Then there is the question of enforcement if it does pass.
Bray who claims he is endorsed by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #32, which is the Killeen Police Employee Association, says that he has been assured that any attempts to discipline officers within Killeen for prosecuting marijuana possession charges would be met with a lawsuit.
Bray said the ordinance “is not about medical marijuana use,” and that proponents of the ordinance are “using” the Killeen public.
Whatever the outcome on election day, it is sure that residents of Killeen have not heard the last of the debate.
Voters have a responsibility to research both sides and take an active role in deciding what’s best for the future of this city.
If it's illegal, then it should be an enforceable offense. If you pay the fine for drunk driving, you can keep your license and still party on. Drug abusers will always try to pay the fine and move on.
