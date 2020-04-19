A local family is selling a property that has been in the family for three generations.
The 1.46-acre piece of raw land — a wooded lot with a small shack — in Harker Heights is under contract after an offer was accepted for $67,000, but the final price is well below what the property was appraised at by Tax Appraisal District of Bell County from 2017 to 2019.
Wayne Prince and his wife Andrea, whose name the property is in, were shocked in 2017 when the appraisal district’s value of the land increased by more than $241,000 with no improvements made to the property. The Princes were living out-of-state at the time.
“It went from $14,000 to $255,000,” Prince said.
The property, which is zoned as a residential property, is located on East Farm-to-Market 2410 near the intersection of Warriors Path, and next to Fortress Church.
The land is heavily wooded with many trees and has no driveway to access the property from the road. The only current vehicle access is from the church parking lot, according to a diagram on the realty company’s website.
Ever since the property had been in their name — Jan. 11, 2006 — Prince said he and his wife had consistently paid around $340 in property taxes per year. After winning an appeal in 2017, the value was dropped to $100,000 for two years, but it was subsequently re-valued at $255,662 for 2019.
In 2019, the Princes paid $6,185.91 in property taxes, according to data on the Bell County Appraisal District website.
When Prince and his realtor, Rick Ott, reached out to the appraisal district about the drastic increase, they said the only answer they received was that the property had been historically appraised under value.
Billy White, chief appraiser of the appraisal district, did some research into the property. White was not at the appraisal district when the value initially increased in 2017.
White said that since Texas is a non-disclosure state, so the county does not get always get sales information from brokers. He said it is possible that when the value increased, the appraisal district had received information it had not had previously.
“Every increase that we have is driven by sales,” White said Friday.
White said the Princes’ property is valued at approximately $4 per foot, which he said based on recent sales information, that appears to still be a good value.
Ott, broker and owner of RE/MAX Homestead in Copperas Cove, said he thinks differently. Many of the properties sold around that price near the Princes’ were income-producing, commercial properties.
“It’s raw land, it’s not zoned commercial,” Ott said Friday.
Ott said he believes the Bell County Appraisal District has been presumptive in its valuation on the property. He said one employee with the appraisal district has told him it has the potential to be a commercial property.
“It does have the potential to be commercial,” Ott said. “But only if the owner wants it to be commercial.”
Ott said the appraisal district employee advised him that he may not have had the property on the market long enough when he expressed difficulty in selling the land.
“I told her, ‘I could never sell this for $255,000,’” he said.
Along with not having a driveway, the property also does not currently have water, electricity or sewage.
“I just don’t understand the county’s methodology,” Ott said.
White said 2020 appraisal notifications to property owners in Bell County should be mailed by the last week of April, however, concerns due to the coronavirus could delay that.
The appraisal district’s offices in Killeen, Belton and Temple are currently closed to physical service, but the district’s employees are still working, the website says. Limited services are available over the phone, but residents are encouraged to use the online services.
