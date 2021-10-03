For the past few weeks, state lawmakers have been focused on, along with other things, redrawing district lines for state and U.S. congressional districts based on the 2020 Census data.
Since Monday, lawmakers have proposed several U.S. congressional district maps, all of which would change the landscape of representation in the Central Texas area.
The first of such proposals came out Monday, issued by Republican State Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston.
If adopted, that plan would force one Killeen congressional hopeful to run for a different district than he was planning on running for.
Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner has planned to challenge U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, for the U.S. District 31 seat, which currently covers most of Killeen and the rest of Bell and Williamson counties.
Hildner said via email Thursday that with the proposed maps, “it is clear” that the Republicans are working to protect their party for the next 10 years.
“The proposed map does not fairly or accurately represent the current populations of Killeen, TX-31, or Texas,” Hildner said in an email to the Herald. “The new districts are textbook examples of politicians choosing who gets to vote for them, when our democracy is built on the belief that it is the voters who should choose their representation.”
According to the first proposed map from Monday, all of Killeen and portions of Harker Heights would become part of District 11 — a seat currently held by August Pfluger II, R-San Angelo — along with all of Lampasas County. All of Coryell County would become part of District 31.
Normally done during the regular session every 10 years, the Texas Legislature’s redistricting process was pushed back due to delays during the 2020 Census because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing district boundaries to guarantee equal voter representation through equal, or equivalent, population counts, according to the Texas Comptroller’s website.
During the legislative session, lawmakers will redraw the district lines for the U.S. House of Representatives, all state House and Senate seats, the State Board of Education and all 469 district courts.
At this point, proposed maps are exactly that. They are not set in stone yet.
During redistricting, plans follow the same process as all other legislation that is passed during a session and must be approved by both the Senate and the House and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Knowing that nothing is solidified until Abbott puts pen to paper on a plan, Hildner said he and his team have a clear focus.
“Right now, my campaign is focused on finishing the quarter strong and continuing to speak with constituents about their needs and how I can best represent them,” Hildner said.
More reactions
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP said via email Thursday that the organization is disappointed in the proposed congressional maps.
“The NAACP is very disappointed in the proposed maps and are opposed to what is being presented. It is not a clear representation of the Black community,” Driver-Moultrie said.
She added that the maps are “a clear example of disenfranchisement.”
Chris Rosenberg, chairman of the Bell County Democratic Party, did not mince words when expressing her displeasure with the initial proposed map that was introduced Monday.
“The proposed congressional map was even more egregious than anticipated, and we expected an all-out assault on voters in the City of Killeen from Republican lawmakers,” she said of the first map, adding that the map is a “textbook example” of racial gerrymandering under the guise of partisan gerrymandering.
Rosenberg said proposed maps such as the first one will “unquestionably be litigated.”
“We expect a protracted legal battle that will result in years of uncertainty and chaos for Western Bell County voters,” she said.
Nancy Boston, chairman of the Bell County Republican Party, said via telephone Friday that she does not wish to comment yet, since no plans have passed and are still going through the legislative process.
Other proposals
As of Friday afternoon, five other congressional proposals have been submitted since Monday.
According to PLANC2102, submitted Sept. 28, Bell County would split and remain part of Districts 31 and 25, albeit differently than it currently is. Lampasas County would become District 23 along with all or portions of 39 other counties and Coryell County would remain District 25 with all or portions of 12 other counties.
According to PLANC2103, submitted Sept. 29, Bell County would split and become part of Districts 31 and 17. All of Fort Hood in Coryell County would become District 31, while the remainder of Coryell would be District 17 along with all or portions of 14 other counties, including Lampasas County.
According to PLANC2104, submitted Sept. 30, Bell County would be split and become part of Districts 24 and 25. All of Coryell County would become part of District 36 along with all or portions of 18 other counties. Lampasas County would become part of District 23 along with all or portions of 32 other counties.
According to PLANC2105, submitted Sept. 30, Bell County would be split and become part of Districts 24 and 25. All of Coryell County would become part of District 36 along with all or portions of 20 other counties. Lampasas County would become part of District 23 along with all or portions of 31 other counties.
According to PLANC2107, submitted Sept. 30, Bell County in its entirety would become part of District 17 along with all or portions of six other counties. All of Coryell County would become part of District 11 along with all or portions of 22 other counties, including all of Lampasas County.
