This new rendering shows an aerial perspective of what the proposed National Mounted Warfare Museum will look like upon its completion.

 Courtesy | NMWF

The National Mounted Warfare Museum, proposed to be constructed near Fort Hood’s main gate, is nearing reality, retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk said Tuesday.

In a holiday greeting, Funk, the president and CEO of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, said the foundation has reached the financial threshold to request permission of the Secretary of the Army to build the museum.

