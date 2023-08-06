Developmentfees3.jpg

New homes go up in south Killeen last year. Several real estate developers appeared at last week’s Killeen City Council meeting, and said they were alarmed by increases in development and inspection fees in the proposed 2024 Killeen municipal budget.

Several real estate developers were alarmed by increases in development and inspection fees in the proposed 2024 Killeen municipal budget.

“The increase in development fees is astronomical, which in effect will kill development,” Anca Neagu said during the citizens comment section of Tuesday’s City Council workshop meeting. “This does not make sense. Who and how did they come up with these increases?”

(3) comments

don76550

Our greedy incompetent city council just cannot wait to get their greedy hands in the pockets of those who are building our city. Shame.

Michael Fornino

Crime is out of control? Lies. Ken Wilkerson labored a year with his Crime Solutions Committee and determined the NUMBER ONE crime in Killeen is black teenage girl runaways. Jobs? We have plenty of hire to retire jobs from Wal Mart, HEB, and fast food / coffee shops.

Wayne Jefferson

Well as usual when gas goes up everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon to raise prices but this is ridiculous. Someone is cooking the books to set us up for a raise. Sad to just keep adding taxes to find revenue. Already Killeen has restricted plans to fit in the property so why not just kill all new housing in Killeen. As a contractor your only option will be those cheap homes from Dr Horton that are literally cracker jack boxes built in a couple days. Besides who wants to live in this shady town anyways. Crime is out the door. Food and gas stores going out of business in the north side. No real jobs to earn a living and now homeless everywhere. Killeen has always been dirty but now you're the toilet of Texas. Good luck with that

