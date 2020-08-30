For Fiscal Year 2021, the Killeen Police Department is slated, pending budget approval, to see an increase in funding over last year.
Under the proposed budget, KPD’s total budget for FY 2021 will be 32,760,912. This represents a 6.88% increase from FY 2020.
As proposed, the KPD budget represents just over 16% of the city’s projected $204 million total budget, which includes all city funds.
The proposed annual budget for FY 2021 for the City of Killeen was submitted to the City Council on July 7.
With the exception of support services, all other categories of police funding, administration, criminal investigations, and patrol, are slated to see increases, with the highest being for patrol at 14.36%.
Support services, according to city spokesperson Hilary Shine, is comprised of the units that support the overall organization of the department and are not focused on operations. These units include records, personnel and training and evidence. Support services is set to have its budget reduced by 19.66% from FY 2020.
Shine said the reason for the drop in the support services division budget and the increase in patrol is largely due to a transfer of 20 police officer positions.
“In the past, we kept the salary assets for the recruits that are in the academy in the Support Services Division budget, but have moved it to Patrol for FY 2021,” she said by email. “That is where they will be placed for their first assignment when completing the academy. This offers a more accurate representation of the Patrol division.”
KPD Assistant Chief Jeff Donohue explained the reasoning for budget shift.
“This budget transfer had no impact on operations and was only for accounting purposes,” he said in a statement. “These officers are going to be assigned to the patrol division upon graduation and this aligned their salary and wages to the proper division.”
Another area where the department’s budget is slated to increase is overtime funding.
The current budget authorized $1,119,785 for police overtime. The proposed budget calls for $2,116,000 in overtime expenditures.
KPD Commander Ronnie Supak explained, “The increase proposed is due to more accurately predicting and budgeting accordingly what we most likely will need in the overtime budget.
Council member Butch Menking noted that there have historically been several positions in the KPD that have gone unfilled.
“These positions are both administrative and patrol,” Menking said by email. “Some of these positions and corresponding salaries/benefits have been carried in budgets as expenses for many years and have gone unused. This unnecessarily reduces budget resources for other city priorities. The FY 2021 budget is cleaning up these unfilled positions while also being prepared and authorized to on-board any qualified KPD candidates interested in joining our police officer ranks.”
Council member Debbie Nash-King took note of the role both police officers and support services personnel play in public safety.
“Our police chief has done an excellent job in his recruitment efforts to hire more police officers to protect our residents,” she said by email. “I am confident that the city manager, police chief and the executive director of finance decision to spend more money on police officers and less money on support services personnel this year was in the best interest of the city because every year the needs of the unit are different.”
Council member Steve Harris said, “Citizens do not have to worry. The reason for the ‘cut’ is due to the Rookie trading being under “Support Services” previously in the budget. They are now being placed in the general budget for the PD. No support services are being cut monetarily.”
Mayor Jose Segarra also weighed in on the issue.
“Support of our police office has always been a focus for me as Mayor,” he said by email. “My goal has always been to work with our police and provide them with what they need in order to do their job while lowering our crime rate and attracting and maintaining great men and women within our police force. Thanks to our city manager, I feel our budget accomplishes that this year.”
Council members Juan Rivera, Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson and Jim Kilpatrick did not respond to requests for their opinion on this issue as of press time.
