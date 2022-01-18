Voter precincts will no longer be split in the city of Killeen, according to a representative from Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta at Tuesday’s City Council workshop.
Speaking on behalf of the firm, Gunnar Seaquist said that Killeen’s proposed district map is in line with that of Bell County’s, and at 7.3% deviation remains below the limit of 10% average population deviation across all districts.
In general, the firm redistributed residents from District 4 into nearby District 3, and from District 1 into District 2.
The City Council was collectively supportive of the plan, though Council members Mellisa Brown and Michael Boyd raised concerns regarding the current map.
Brown pointed out that a neighborhood located near Lions Club Park has a “strange shape” that may alienate residents based on the area’s orientation to Stan Schleuter Loop, and may split voting blocks.
Boyd raised the possibility of rezoning a small area in the northernmost tip of Districts 4 and 3 into District 4, but ceded the point when Seaquist pointed out that doing so would create a split voting precinct.
Additionally, Brown asked the City Council not to jump to approval, as the May election will not be impacted by voter precincts.
According to Brown, the election will be handled by Bell County-sponsored voting stations, rather than city-held precincts. To that effect, she argued, the city ought to take the time to hammer out the map’s final details, and ask the county to make the minor adjustments to its voting districts when it reevaluates its districts in 2023.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Though COVID-19 incidence rates are higher than they have ever been, hospitalizations remain relatively low, according to Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinski.
“A key fact is that this variant is much less deadly to those that contract it — it’s much milder,” Kubinsky said.
Since Jan. 4, Bell County has been in a state of severe, uncontrolled community transmission — the highest rate of transmission it has been since August through September of last year.
However, Kunbski pointed out that hospitalizations in service area L, which includes Killeen and some surrounding area, remain relatively low at around 18%, despite an incidence rate of nearly 1,200 per 100,000 citizens.
Kubinski partially attributed the relatively low hospitalization rate to Bell County’s progress toward reaching state vaccination levels.
In regard to city management, Brown asked whether the city is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its testing sites, some of which she described as “full of people sitting shoulder to shoulder for what can be hours.”
“We feel we’re meeting the requirements set by the experts,” Kubinski said.
Masking is required at all city-hosted testing sites, and are provided for those who do not have one.
residents speak up
As part of an effort from the Estancias West Community to make their voice heard, over a dozen residents from the community showed up to the City Council workshop to voice their disapproval of a proposed townhouse development.
Over the course of five speakers, the residents cited a potential drop in property value for the neighborhood of $300,000 and up homes, as well as a potential rise in crime and increased traffic load.
“Our life savings have been invested in our homes, and this development would result in a plummeting in property values,” resident John Clapper said.
Similarly, approximately six large-scale developers, including Joshua Welch and Gary Purser, asked the City Council to consider holding additional stakeholder meetings before making a final decision regarding the implementation of a traffic impact analysis program.
OTHER ITEMS
During the City Council workshop, the council also received an update regarding the state of a $24 million bond issue.
According to Executive Director of Finance Jon Locke, the bonds received a rating on Jan. 4, and will be sent out to bid upon passage of the appropriate ordinance at the next City Council meeting. Actual revenue is expected to come Feb. 16.
Additionally, Locke explained that the bonds will be backed by the city’s tax rate — if the street maintenance fee is unable to maintain the bond’s debt, Killeen will use its property tax to pick up the slack.
Brown indicated disapproval at the use of the tax rate without public approval, and again suggested the creation of a supplementary means of community input in regard to public debt.
“Citizens should have more of a say than a public hearing when it comes to public debt, especially when it comes to $24 million in debt,” she said.
The City Council also heard a phase one proposal of a three-part, $1.4 million plan to modernize the Killeen Police Department’s record-keeping system.
Mayor Jose Segarra left during a recess before consideration of the city’s bond issue, leaving Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King to chair the meeting.
The following items were also presented for discussion:
An update to the city’s electric and building codes.
A proposal to create a five-year interlocal plan to combat homelessness.
A grant to aid victims of violent crime.
Approval of $490,000 in supplies for the city’s Fleet Services Department.
An update to the city’s fiscal governance policy.
