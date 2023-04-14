A single change to the city’s zoning ordinance would allow Killeen’s historic preservation officer to determine whether neglected properties should be demolished.
“Examples of issues that may lead to a finding of demolition by neglect include roof leaks, cracked foundations, broken windows, deteriorated structural members or any disrepair that allows water intrusion into the building,” according to a staff report from Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, for a City Council workshop. “As written, Sec. 31-833 requires the Heritage Preservation Board to make a finding of demolition by neglect before code enforcement proceedings can begin. If approved, the proposed amendment would allow the heritage preservation officer to make findings of demolition by neglect.”
The city’s historic overlay district, in north Killeen, is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North Fourth Street and North Fourth Street.
“The intent of these provisions is to prevent property owners from allowing their historic buildings to deteriorate to the point that they can no longer be restored,” Revell said in the report. “A finding of demolition by neglect means that the property owner, by neglecting and/or failing to maintain the building, has allowed the building to fall into such a serious state of disrepair that, if not addressed, the building may need to be demolished.”
According to the city’s website, the Heritage Preservation Board is responsible for providing input to staff, the heritage preservation officer, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council “on matters concerning the overall development of the city’s historic preservation program.”
Heritage Preservation Board members are Josie McKinney, Michael DeHart, Albert Galbreth, Mark Manning, Vivian Bark and Cyndi Rowe. The historic preservation officer is Wallis Meshier, the city’s assistant director of development services.
The proposed amendment to Section 31-833 removes “board” from language relating to demolition by neglect and replaces it with “heritage preservation officer.”
“No owner or person with an interest in real property designated as a landmark or included within a historic district shall permit the property to fall into a serious state of disrepair so as to result in the deterioration of an exterior architectural feature which would, in the judgment of the heritage preservation officer, produce a detrimental effect upon the character of the historic district as a whole or the life and character of the property itself.”
City staff members are recommending approval of the proposed amendment because it would “allow development services staff to address deteriorating buildings within the (historic overlay district) more quickly and efficiently.”
Planning and Zoning Commission members in an 8-0 vote recommended approval of the change during a meeting on March 20.
The City Council workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.