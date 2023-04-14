Killeen historic overlay district

The city’s historic overlay district, in north Killeen, is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North 4th Street and North 8th Street.

A single change to the city’s zoning ordinance would allow Killeen’s historic preservation officer to determine whether neglected properties should be demolished.

“Examples of issues that may lead to a finding of demolition by neglect include roof leaks, cracked foundations, broken windows, deteriorated structural members or any disrepair that allows water intrusion into the building,” according to a staff report from Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, for a City Council workshop. “As written, Sec. 31-833 requires the Heritage Preservation Board to make a finding of demolition by neglect before code enforcement proceedings can begin. If approved, the proposed amendment would allow the heritage preservation officer to make findings of demolition by neglect.”

