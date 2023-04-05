Short-term rentals

A proposed ordinance would require owners of about 400 short-term rentals in Killeen to register their properties and pay hotel occupancy taxes. This screenshot of an airbnb.com page shows several homes available for rent in Killeen.

Killeen officials have proposed an ordinance that would regulate what they say is the illegal operation of hundreds of short-term rental properties across the city.

“Currently, the way our zoning ordinance reads ... they are effectively not allowed,” Edwin Revell said during a City Council workshop on Tuesday. “The intent of this would be to allow them with certain constraints and policies and controls.”

